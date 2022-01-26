 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laptop reported stolen in Alpharetta vehicle burglary

  • 0

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police responded to a call at Cafe Efendi Jan. 11 when a man reported his red Jeep Wrangler had a smashed back passenger window. The victim told police his book bag containing a Surface laptop, a Wi-Fi pack from ATT and a book had been stolen. Total value of the stolen items was placed at more than $2,100.

Security footage showed a black Chevy sedan that drove around the complex and then parked next to the Wrangler. Two male suspects were in the Chevy. They broke the back window of the Jeep and stole the bag.

Trending

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.