Laptop reported stolen in Alpharetta vehicle burglary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police responded to a call at Cafe Efendi Jan. 11 when a man reported his red Jeep Wrangler had a smashed back passenger window. The victim told police his book bag containing a Surface laptop, a Wi-Fi pack from ATT and a book had been stolen. Total value of the stolen items was placed at more than $2,100.
Security footage showed a black Chevy sedan that drove around the complex and then parked next to the Wrangler. Two male suspects were in the Chevy. They broke the back window of the Jeep and stole the bag.
