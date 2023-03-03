Landscaping company reports theft of tools

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reports said landscaping tools worth more than $2,000 were recently stolen from a company working in a local neighborhood.
Police officers were called to an address on Woodsong Trail in Dunwoody at about 9 a.m. Feb. 16, after employees of the Elite Landscaping Service called 911 to report multiple backpack blowers, trimmers and other tools had been stolen from their truck while they worked in the neighborhood.
The report said Elite Landscaping employees were working at the address when an unidentified suspect stole multiple tools from the back of their open box truck.
Employees said the truck was parked on the street in front of the house the entire time they were there, and no one saw anything suspicious. The home’s Ring doorbell camera was not operational and didn’t capture any footage of the theft.
At the time of the report, no suspect had been identified.