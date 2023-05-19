Landscaping company reports equipment stolen

MILTON, Ga. — The manager of LTRC Tree Specialists on Ga. 9 reported several items stolen from the business May 8.
Upon arrival, an employee found the front gate to the lot open and noted that the lock to the shed and gate had been cut. A black Pelican case containing three remotes that controlled some of the equipment on the lot was missing from the shed. Two pole saws were also missing from two of the work trucks.
The owner and manager said he suspected a former employee, recently fired, may have been involved in the incident due to knowledge of surrounding thefts.
Through security footage, police observed a blue Toyota Tacoma with no tag entering the parking lot, positioning the driver door at the gate’s lock and making entry. Through surveillance devices, the vehicle was seen driving south on Ga. 9 at around 7 a.m. and then south on Deerfield Parkway near Morris Road a few minutes later.
The Criminal Investigation-Administrative Division is continuing the investigation.