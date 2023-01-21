LaGrange woman arrested for stealing vehicle in lot

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a 36-year-old LaGrange woman for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Walmart parking lot in September.
Deputies responded to the Walmart at 5455 Atlanta Highway Sept. 5, after receiving reports an employee’s vehicle had been stolen from the lot. Security camera footage showed a woman entering the parking lot on foot with a small dog and taking the vehicle after wandering from “car to car for approximately 10 minutes.”
After the theft, the suspect allegedly drove to the victim’s home in Forsyth County and pretended to be an employee of “American Family” while speaking to the victim’s daughter, asking to meet with the victim and giving her real name.
Reports said the suspect was asking strange during the incident and they have no idea why she would come to their home after the theft.
Because the suspect gave her real name and was caught on security camera footage, investigators were able to identify the suspect as someone they had encountered during trespassing call just one day before.
The woman was taken into custody by deputies on Jan. 9 for multiple felony theft charges. She is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on $16,000 bond.