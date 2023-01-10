Kidnapping charge filed against Dunwoody woman

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have charged a local 27-year-old Dunwoody woman with kidnapping for allegedly refusing to let her ex-boyfriend leave his house during a domestic dispute in December.
Police reports said the incident occurred Dec. 24 at an apartment complex on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Witnesses reported to police that during a verbal altercation, the woman grabbed onto a male victim, struck him in the face and refused to let him leave his apartment.
The woman allegedly held on to the man, not letting him leave for an extended period of time, causing a disturbance that had to be broken up by the man’s adult son.
When interviewed by police at the scene, the woman allegedly admitted that she hadn’t let him leave even after he asked her to let him go, “because she wasn’t done talking to him.”
Officers arrested the woman and charged her with kidnapping and cruelty to children, because the incident occurred near the man’s 2 year old. She was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.