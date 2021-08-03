FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities pulled the body of a Louisville, Kentucky, man from Lake Lanier after he drowned July 16.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified the deceased as 55-year-old Jeffrey McElfresh. Investigators say McElfresh was paddle boarding without a lifejacket near West Bank Park. He jumped in the lake to fetch a pool noodle that floated away from him, became exhausted and went underwater.

Investigators said he resurfaced briefly a short time later but went under a second time and never came back up.

Divers from Hall County Fire Service recovered McElfresh’s body from the lake.

