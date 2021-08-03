FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities pulled the body of a Louisville, Kentucky, man from Lake Lanier after he drowned July 16.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified the deceased as 55-year-old Jeffrey McElfresh. Investigators say McElfresh was paddle boarding without a lifejacket near West Bank Park. He jumped in the lake to fetch a pool noodle that floated away from him, became exhausted and went underwater.
Investigators said he resurfaced briefly a short time later but went under a second time and never came back up.
Divers from Hall County Fire Service recovered McElfresh’s body from the lake.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.