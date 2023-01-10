Juvenile shot near Milton apartment

MILTON, Ga. — When Milton Police responded to a noise disturbance call around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 7 near Ivy Vine Way involving disorderly juveniles, they eventually discovered that one of them had been shot.
Closer to 10 p.m. that same night, police were dispatched to a welfare check on Aven Court related to a call at an emergency room in Roswell and obtained information regarding a juvenile, thought to live on Aven Court, who went to the emergency room with a grazed gunshot wound.
The boy claimed he was walking in front of IMT Deerfield when he heard a loud pop and then felt pain.
According Milton Police Capt. Charles, the boy has since been released from the hospital.
Because no one appeared to be at the boy’s residence, police went back to Ivy Vine Way to investigate whether the two calls were related. Police connected with a girl on Ivy Way who said she knew of someone who said the boy had been shot. Police then called the source, who said she saw a “grown man” point a gun at her and her cousin.
The cousin said the suspect was an older, bald Black man, wearing a white T-shirt, and that the incident occurred on Ivy Vine Way near the original call.
Barstow said detectives are following up on a number of leads and have interviewed several people who provided “actionable information” for the Milton Police Department to leverage in identifying a potential suspect.