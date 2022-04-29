Juvenile leaves Milton store with $275 in clothing

MILTON, Ga. –– A juvenile male reportedly stole $275 worth of items April 14 at Walmart on Windward Parkway.
Loss prevention notified police of the theft after reviewing store surveillance footage that showed an unidentified male attempting to purchase several articles of clothing at checkout using a number of credit cards that were rejected. The youth then left the store without paying for the items. He was last seen on foot heading toward Ga. 9.
Police obtained photos of the suspect from the store cameras, and the investigation is continuing.