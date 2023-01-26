Judge conducts status hearing in Milton teens’ murder case

ATLANTA — The two Milton High School student athletes accused in the 2021 murder of an Alpharetta man appeared via Zoom for a Jan. 23 case management hearing in Fulton County Superior Court.
Cameron Walker, 17, and Jonathan Murray, 18, of Roswell, were indicted Feb. 11, 2022, for the murder of Connor Mediate, 24, who was found in the parking lot of his Alpharetta apartment complex with gunshot wounds to in his neck on Oct. 14, 2021. He died on the scene.
Walker and Murray were arrested Nov. 18, 2021 on three counts of felony murder, murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal attempt to purchase marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The teens were denied bond in March 2022.
At the Jan. 23 hearing, the prosecutor told Judge Shukura Ingram she recently received the ballistics report which will give information on the firearms used in the murder. She also sent the report to the defense.
Judge Ingram said the “status check” was complete and the case would move forward sometime in February.