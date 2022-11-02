Johns Creek women claim they were threated by delivery worker

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman and her daughter say they feared for their safety after an alleged Amazon contractor threatened to shoot and beat them.
Johns Creek police responded to the Evoq Town Flats on Bell Road at around 1:05 p.m. Sept. 27, which is when one of the women admitted to police she had flipped off the driver of a black Nissan Altima for taking up a handicapped parking space.
According to the incident report, the women said they had been waiting on a handicapped parking space when they noticed the Nissan Altima occupying a spot despite having no handicapped hanger or tag.
After flipping off the driver, the women said the driver of the Nissan Altima reversed behind them and threatened to retrieve a gun and shoot them. One of the women also claimed that the driver stated she would come back later to “beat her and her mother up.”
The driver never displayed a firearm, according to the incident report. But, the women told police they thought the driver was someone contracted by Amazon and not an actual Amazon employee, because she was driving her personal vehicle. Still, they said the driver would have the code to enter the apartment complex.
While the police officer was able to identify the driver using her tag number, the women said they weren’t sure they wanted to press charges.