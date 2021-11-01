JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported she had her debit and EBT cards stolen from her Fairway Ridge Drive residence Oct. 14.
The woman told police she put two dressers up for sale on the Nextdoor app and made a deal with a woman. The buyer was accompanied by three other people when she came to the victim’s house to pick up the dressers. All four people entered the victim’s house, and she said she helped them load the dressers in their vehicles.
The woman said she found her purse on the ground when she came back in the house. Her Chase Visa ATM card and an EBT card in her name were missing, according to police.
The victim gave police descriptions of the people who came to her home for the dresser as well as their vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.