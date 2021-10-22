JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman filed a report Oct. 7 alleging her identity was stolen by someone posing as a job recruiter.
The victim went to the Johns Creek police station and told officers someone contacted her that morning to set up a job interview for Allina Hospitals and Clinics. The caller told the woman to download WhatsApp, a messaging app, so they could continue with the interview process. The victim said she began to suspect something “fishy” because the man that called her on WhatsApp for the interview sounded like a different person.
She provided the purported interviewer with her address and Social Security number. After the interview, she called the Allina Hospitals and Clinics offices and a staff member told her they never use WhatsApp to conduct job interviews.
