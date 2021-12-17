Johns Creek woman says online seller scammed her on purchase

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman who tried to buy an iPhone 11 online was duped out of $200, she reported to police Dec. 4.
The 51-year-old Alpharetta woman told officers she found the phone listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to meet with the seller in person to buy the phone for $420, but he claimed he lived in Savannah. He told her he’d mail the device if she sent half the money up front. He texted the woman a U.S. Postal Service priority mail label as proof that he shipped the phone Dec. 3.
That convinced the woman to Zelle him $200. But when she checked the tracking number, she learned that the shipping label hadn’t been used in the USPS system yet. The woman told officers she tried to contact the seller, but he blocked her cell number and blocked her on Facebook Marketplace as well.
Police were unable to confirm if the name the suspect gave the victim was that of a real person.
