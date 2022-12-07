Johns Creek woman reports threat in bout of road rage

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman reported a road rage incident Nov. 9 that occurred at the intersection of Old Alabama Road and Buice Road.
She said she got behind a gray Tesla and honked her horn because the driver was not moving at a green light. The driver then exited his vehicle, approached her and began yelling, stating that he would shoot her if she did not stop honking her horn at him, the police report said.
A witness pulled up to the intersection and saw the man yelling at the woman, but said he did not hear any direct threats.
Both the woman and witness said they did not see any weapons in the man’s hand during the incident.
The witness took a photo of the Tesla, but the tag was blurry. Police ran a tag number, but it did not come back to the gray Tesla. Police also found that the registered owner was a third-party business, not an individual. When trying to contact the business, police received a busy signal response.