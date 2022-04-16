Johns Creek woman notified of loan taken out in her name

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– Police are investigating the report of an attempted fraud filed by a Johns Creek woman March 21.
The woman notified police that her personal information had been used to open a line of credit via an online bank, Minto Money. The bank had emailed her that morning to e-sign for a loan of $1,200. Shortly after, she received another email notifying her that the application had been accepted.
The woman said she has three accounts with her personal bank, but she had never opened an account with Minto Money. She said she notified Minto Money of the fraud and that she would check with her bank to ensure none of her accounts had been compromised.