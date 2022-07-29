Johns Creek woman loses $13,500 in fake purchase scam

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Johns Creek woman was defrauded of $13,500 for a fake iPhone order.
The victim reported she received an email from Amazon about an iPhone she had purchased for $1,000. The victim stated she hadn’t purchased the phone, so she called the number listed on the email to report the mistake.
The victim spoke to a man who asked for access to her computer to refund the money. She gave the caller access to her computer, and he said she was accidentally credited $15,000 and she would need to wire the money back.
The victim then started to wire increments of money from her bank to a number. After she’d concluded the transaction, she suspected a scam and contacted her bank. Her accounts were frozen after the money she wired had gone through.