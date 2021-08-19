JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested a Johns Creek woman Aug. 7 who allegedly drove her car through a garage along Rosalie Road late May 23.

Jennifer Ann Lee Harrison, 45, was charged with criminal damage to property and making harassing phone calls.

The homeowner’s brother said he was visiting from California on May 23 when he heard a loud boom. When he went outside, he found Harrison yelling that she wanted to speak with his sister, who was not home at the time.

The driver’s son pulled up moments later in another vehicle and asked Harrison why she crashed into the garage. The two then left in their cars.

The homeowner arrived home later and told officers she and Harrison are friends and they had been arguing that day via calls and text messages.

Trending

Load comments