JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a home on Song Breeze Trace Oct. 20 after a woman’s computer was hacked.
The victim said she clicked on a link in her email, believing it was for a recipe, and her laptop locked up. A series of warnings popped up on the woman’s screen, two advised her to call Microsoft because her computer was blocked for security.
When the woman called the number, a man claiming to be a Microsoft employee asked her what devices were connected to her Wifi network and what documents were on her laptop. The woman became suspicious when he asked her to send $299 in prepaid gift cards to fix the problem.
The woman told officers she worried that the suspect had access to her Social Security number and other sensitive data stored on her computer. She called her banks to freeze her credit and had her computer professionally restored, according to police.
