JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a road rage incident along Surrey Park Trail on Aug. 11. The victim said a neighbor began following her because she honked for her to move her Chevy Malibu, which was blocking the roadway. The victim said the driver followed her to a QT gas station at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and McGinnis Ferry Road then began screaming at her. At some point, the irate driver allegedly threw a glass perfume bottle at the victim’s window. She said the neighbor challenged her to a fight several times during the incident.
Police tried to make contact with the suspect at her home, but no one answered.
