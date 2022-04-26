Johns Creek witness offers details of hit-and-run vehicle

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Johns Creek man was cited for failure to report striking another vehicle in the parking lot of Starbucks on Haynes Bridge Road April 12.
Police responded to the scene when a Roswell reported damage to her vehicle when she returned to the lot.
A witness told police he saw a white Toyota Tundra strike the vehicle as it was attempting to park in the adjoining space. The witness said the driver then pulled away and parked in another stall farther down the lot.
The witness took a picture of the vehicle and its license plate after the driver exited the vehicle and visited several nearby shops.
Police tracked the owner of the truck to a residence about a mile away and found the truck with blue paint transfer on the front bumper. The driver said he did not know he had struck the car but remembered visiting the lot. He was cited for failure to report striking an unattended vehicle.