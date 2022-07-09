Johns Creek vehicle in for repair has license plate taken

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Cedartown woman reported her license plate stolen while her car was parked in the lot of Creekside Auto Repair on Jones Bridge Road June 23.
The victim told police her car had been in the parking lot for nearly a full year due to a blown engine, which was later recalled. Her car had been shipped and received in February of 2022 and when the manufacturer got the car, they called the victim to let her know the plate was missing.
No video surveillance was active on the lot of the repair shop.