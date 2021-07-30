JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to Mavis Tires along Webb Bridge Way after an employee allegedly threatened to beat up his boss July 18.

Tyrone M. J. Kimble, 37, of Roswell, was cited for simple assault. Police say a manager at the tire shop asked Kimble to leave after he came to work upset about an incident from the previous day. The manager said Kimble ignored his demands and kept working.

When the manager pressed for him to go home, Kimble threatened to beat him before he left. The manager showed officers a video recording, in which Kimble was recorded making the statement. When police questioned Kimble about the encounter, he claimed that was just the way employees talk to each other and said he meant nothing by it.

The victim told officers Kimble’s statement was different from normal jabs employees swap at the shop and said he felt threatened.

Load comments