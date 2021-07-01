JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police busted two teens racing on State Bridge Road on June 17. An officer stationed near Brookshire Lake Drive spotted a Volvo SUV and a Land Rover speeding at 95 mph in a 45-mph zone.

When an officer began pursuing the vehicles, one of them stopped at a red light at Twingate Drive. The driver of the Volvo blew through the red light, but later stopped on Cameron Park Drive.

The 17-year-old driver said he was racing his friend, a 16-year-old teen who was driving the Land Rover. Both juveniles were cited for reckless driving and speeding.

