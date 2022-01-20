Johns Creek suspect takes off with Uber Eats dessert

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– Police were dispatched to a BP gas station on Medlock Bridge Road Jan. 10 on a report of shoplifting. The male suspect took ice cream and left. The manager stated he was there to pick up an Uber Eats order for a pint of ice cream. The male grabbed the order, grabbed another pint and an extra ice cream cliff bar and left the store.
The manager confronted the suspect in the parking lot about the ice cream and the male stated he would pay for it, if needed. The suspect left the parking lot at a high speed. The manager stated the Uber Eats order was cancelled by the buyer as soon as the suspect left the parking lot.
The manager called the number under the tag return for the order and the suspect admitted he lied but kept the ice cream because he’d had a “long day.” The manager did not press charges and the suspect said he would come back to pay for the ice cream.
Police issued the suspect a criminal trespass.
