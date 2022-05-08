Johns Creek shoppers leave store with carts of groceries

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– Police say three men, one possibly armed, ran out of the Kroger on Holcomb Bridge Road April 18 with more than $100 worth of groceries.
Johns Creek police were called to the store at around 9:30 p.m. and were advised by the floor manager that three men, all wearing ski masks, had entered the store and began shopping. After filling up a shopping cart and hand basket with groceries, the suspects went to the self-checkout station. The manager on duty said he could see a black pistol secured under the waist band of one of the men. He said the men suddenly bolted for the exit without paying for the groceries and fled the location in a vehicle he was unable to describe.
Footage from cameras at the store and from nearby locations is being obtained to assist in the investigation.