JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a Lakefield Drive home Oct. 28 after a man said he was targeted by scammers pretending to be from Georgia Power.
The victim said someone called him the previous day saying they were from the power company. The caller told the man he was behind on his power bill and asked for his personal information. The victim told officers he gave the caller his Social Security number and home address.
He later called Georgia Power himself and was told his account was current and the number he received the call from was fraudulent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.