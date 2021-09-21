JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman filed a Sept. 3 report for a theft at her Haydens Walk Court residence earlier this year.
The victim told police someone stole four rings from her home with a combined value of $5,900. She estimated the thefts occurred sometime between May and late June while she was having major renovations done at her home. The woman said various contractors were working inside the residence at the time.
The rings were hidden inside a piece of carry-on luggage filled with clothes that she kept inside her upstairs bathroom, police said.
