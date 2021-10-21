JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to Medlock Bridge Road on Oct. 10 where a man reported his neighbor for driving recklessly through the neighborhood.
The complainant said a 50- to 60-year-old man that he recognized as his neighbor sped through a stop sign in a Dodge Challenger at the intersection of Joybrook Road and Skyway Drive. A short time later, the man sped past his neighbor again on Skyway Drive and yelled an expletive at the complainant and his two children, according to police. The vehicle then sped out of the subdivision.
Police made no arrests. The complainant said he didn’t wish to press charges.
