Johns Creek resident loses $30,000 in elaborate scheme

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– Police said a Johns Creek woman reported receiving a phone call July 15 from a man identifying himself with Microsoft. She was told the company had detected fraudulent activity on her bank account, and he convinced her to provide him remote access to her computer while she logged onto her bank account.
The phony technician told her that he detected two fraudulent pending transactions totaling more than $12,000.
He then said he would connect her to the bank’s server, and she was put in contact with a man identifying himself as the manager of Chase Bank headquarters in New York. The fake manager advised her there was a transaction pending from a source in Russia for $30,000 and that a Chase employee had carried out the transaction. He told her there was an FBI investigation underway related to the incident.
The fake manager then instructed she would have to take out $30,000 in cash from her account so the balance could be frozen. He told her not to disclose to bank employees the reason for the withdrawal because it might compromise the investigation.
The woman took the cash and was instructed to go to a gas station on Old Norcross Road in Duluth to transfer the money through Bitcoin. The fake bank manager said that after the transaction was completed, he would transfer the money back to her Chase account.
After she provided the caller with the QR codes for the transactions, she received no reimbursement to her account.
She said she contacted Chase Bank and was unable to file a claim.