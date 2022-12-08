Johns Creek police sort out story of alleged knife attack

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police received inconsistent statements Nov. 12 regarding an alleged armed assault on Barston Court.
Standing on a nearby street corner with no shoes, socks or shirt, and with alcohol on his breath, a man told police he had two women over to visit. The man said one of the women held a knife to his neck, according to the police report.
The man said both women left walking up Patterson Drive. Police then located two women matching the description.
Through a translation line with the female Hispanic suspect, police gathered that the woman got into a verbal disagreement with the man.
After telling him she was going to leave, she said the man threw a wine glass at her, striking her hand. But police saw no lacerations or abrasions on her hands. While exiting the house, the man grabbed her, and they got into another argument, she said. While leaving, she said she kicked the car in the driveway.
While one officer was interviewing the woman, another officer informed him that two knives were missing from the man’s kitchen. They were later found by police, one in a Styrofoam cooler and one in the lawn. The woman denied taking a knife.
The man said the incident began when they all were drinking, when out of nowhere, the woman snapped, smashing a glass in the sink with her hands, then grabbing a knife from the kitchen counter. He said she grabbed his glasses, threw them to the ground and stepped on them, then pressed the knife to his neck.
The man said she slit his shirt with the knife, but the police found none.
The other woman told police over the phone she saw no altercation in the residence. Because of the inconsistency of the stories, no arrests were made. But the woman, who allegedly held the knife, was cited for disorderly conduct for kicking and damaging the man’s car.