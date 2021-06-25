JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a Waffle House along Medlock Bridge Road after two acquaintances began fighting and one threatened to shoot the other with a gun early June 12.
According to police, an argument between the two women inside the restaurant turned physical. It spilled outside when one of the women went to her car and retrieved a Glock. Witnesses said she threatened to shoot the other in the head.
The Johns Creek woman admitted to pulling the weapon to protect herself, but claimed she never pointed it at anyone. The victim declined to pursue charges. Police made no arrests and allowed both women to leave the scene.
