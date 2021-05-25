JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to reports of two customers arguing over gas May 12 a Kroger gas station along Douglas Road.
The complainant flagged down an officer and claimed another customer pointed a pistol at him at the pump. The alleged gunman said he was in line waiting to fuel up when the complainant attempted to edge his vehicle out and cut in line. He said the man looked into his car and saw a pistol sitting on his seat, then flagged the officer down.
The complainant said the man flashed the gun at him when he approached his vehicle. The alleged gunman denied that claim.
Police found a .45-caliber handgun in the man’s car, but surveillance footage only showed the complainant approach his vehicle. The camera never showed anyone point a gun.
Police determined there was no probable cause to charge the alleged gunman and returned his weapon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.