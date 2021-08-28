JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to Unleashed Doggy Day Care, a dog boarding facility along State Bridge Road, after someone smashed the front glass door Aug. 12.
Surveillance cameras showed a male suspect try to open the front doors. When he couldn’t open the door, he picked up a plant pot and tossed it through the glass doors.
The man then entered the business, knocked several electronics and other items off the front counter, then left. Police said the man also threw trash cans and tampered with the entrance at a nearby business along State Bridge Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.