Johns Creek police nab theft suspect following foot chase

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Snellville man was charged theft by shoplifting and disorderly conduct July 8 after allegedly stealing equipment at the Home Depot on State Bridge Road.
When police arrived on scene of the reported theft, the suspect ran out of the store. Police then chased him. He then fell in front of a local business and was taken into custody.
The hardware store manager showed video footage of the suspect, who had a DeWalt blower and Shark Navigator vacuum in his cart, did not pay and then walked out of the store with the shopping cart of items.
Police transported the suspect to Emory of Johns Creek due to medical issues. He was later released on copy of charges and a court date.