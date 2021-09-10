JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police captured a man suspected of smashing his way into an Unleashed Doggy Day Care along State Bridge Road on Aug. 12.
Jack Michael Charles Wade, 21, was arrested Aug. 25 on Jones Bridge Road and charged with burglary.
Police allege the Alpharetta man tossed a large plant pot through the kennel’s front glass door.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect enter the business after he smashed out the windows and knock several items off the front counter.
Police suspect Wade also tossed trash cans in the area and tampered with the front door of another business nearby.
