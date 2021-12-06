Johns Creek police investigating residential burglary

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — About $10,000 in cash was reportedly stolen from a house along Crestview Terrace during a Nov. 16 break-in.
The victim told police that someone shattered a back door while her family was away from the residence. When the victims arrived home, it was ransacked and the power was disconnected, police said.
The victim said $10,000 stashed in a plastic bag in a kitchen cabinet was taken during the burglary. One of the victim’s neighbors told officers he saw a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home days prior to the break-in.
Detectives were notified to investigate.
