JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Investigators worked to identify a group of motorists spotted “drifting” their cars at the intersection of Jones Bridge and Old Alabama roads on Sept. 6.
Drifting, also known as “doing donuts,” is when drivers oversteer their vehicles to make them spin in circles, often burnishing tire track marks onto the roadway.
Police said they’ve identified several of the vehicles involved in the drifting display and they were trying to locate the occupants of each vehicle as well as those filming the illegal stunts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Johns Creek Police Department tip line at 678-474-1610 or email jcpdtipline@johnscreekga.gov.
