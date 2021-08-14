JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a residential burglary along St. Ives Country Club Parkway that was reported July 30.
The suspects broke in through a back porch door and ransacked the interior of the home. It was not immediately clear what items were stolen.
Police said the burglars turned all the breakers off in the home’s outdoor power box. The victim said it was a weekend home that her family last visited July 25.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.