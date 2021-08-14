JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a residential burglary along St. Ives Country Club Parkway that was reported July 30.

The suspects broke in through a back porch door and ransacked the interior of the home. It was not immediately clear what items were stolen.

Police said the burglars turned all the breakers off in the home’s outdoor power box. The victim said it was a weekend home that her family last visited July 25.

