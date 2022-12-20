Johns Creek Police, Forsyth County tag team fleeing driver

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police observed a gray 2018 GMC Terrain going westbound over the 45-mph speed limit on McGinnis Ferry Road Dec. 13 at around 2 a.m.
Police regained a visual and noted the vehicle was speeding at 75-80 mph, then tried to pace the vehicle before having to slow down for traffic. Once traffic was clear, the GMC accelerated back up to 75-80 mph, eventually pulling up behind a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) marked Chevrolet Tahoe.
The GMC flashed its high beam lights at the FCSO SUV. When FCSO changed lanes to get out of the way, the GMC also changed lanes, setting off Johns Creek Police and FCSO blue lights to initiate a traffic stop. The GMC then accelerated, perceived by police as an attempt to evade both law enforcement vehicles. Police activated sirens and initiated a pursuit after the GMC, which was getting away easily even as police reached 98 mph.
The GMC ran through a red light. While Johns Creek Police stopped the pursuit, FCSO continued the chase. FSCO later found the GMC to have crashed on Jones Bridge Road near Douglas Road.
The FCSO deputy told Johns Creek Police he had observed several traffic violations in addition to what Johns Creek Police had seen, like driving on the wrong side of McGinnis Ferry Road.
FCSO pursued a DUI charge on the woman driver due to smelling alcohol and her glassy eyes.
FCSO said the woman agreed to the State’s test and that she would be transported to Northside Hospital Forsyth. Before JCPD left the scene, FCSO told police the woman admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to driving.