JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police say an argument between two patrons at Joe’s Sports Bar & Grill early July 12 led to one of the men pulling a gun on the other. Police spoke to several employees as well as the manager of the bar along Jones Bridge Road.
They said two men began arguing on an outdoor patio and one of them drew a loaded Glock pistol. He held it down in the “ready position” and threatened to pistol whip the victim, according to police.
The bar’s manager intervened and took the weapon from the armed patron. He unloaded the gun and secured it in an office until police arrived on scene. Afterward, the two men left in separate vehicles. Police seized the gun.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.