JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were called to the Hyatt Place hotel along Medlock Bridge Road for reports of a disorderly woman being loud and belligerent in the lobby Oct. 4.
Velma E. Campbell, 52, of Powder Springs, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police were called to the hotel around 6:15 a.m. and hotel employees said Campbell left walking down the hallway yelling and may have left out of a side door.
She returned and officers were called back to the hotel about 30 minutes later. Police said she was slurring her words and rambling about not wanting to be hurt or her family members to be harmed.
Police and hotel staff checked the woman’s room but there was no one in the room and no signs of any peril. Police had her transported to Emory of Johns Creek for evaluation. She was later released on a copy of her charges.
