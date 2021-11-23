JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Officers responded to reports of drag racing that shut down the intersection of McGinnis Ferry and Bell Road late Nov. 5.
According to police, motorists were driving recklessly and doing “donuts” in the intersection with several standing around the intersection in the roadway. There were also prior reports of the same group laying drag at the Jones Bridge and Old Alabama roads.
When an officer tried to stop a yellow Mustang that was driving recklessly, the driver sped away and ran several stop lights. Police are now asking for help identifying the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Charles Kistler at 678-474-1605. Any photos and videos can be emailed to Kistler at charles.kistler@johnscreekga.gov.
