Johns Creek officer cites 2 alleged street racers in 45 minutes

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek police officer pulled over and cited two alleged street racers within 45 minutes of one another on March 1.
The first stop occurred around 9:15 p.m. when Officer J.T. Tait noticed “several” vehicles weaving through traffic on State Bridge Road at Medlock Bridge Road, according to the incident report. Tait pulled over one of the drivers, whose actions the report described as “a reckless display of speed and unsafe lane changing.”
The driver presented a temporary license and told Tait that another vehicle had been on his tail, and that he had taken an opportunity to get in front of the vehicle. Tait cited the driver for reckless driving.
Just 45 minutes later, Tait was patrolling the same area near Johns Creek High School and noticed more vehicles weaving through traffic. Tait saw the vehicles line up at a red light and accelerate quickly when it turned green, according to another report.
Tait pulled one of the alleged racers over and cited him for reckless driving and racing.
The North Fulton and Metro Atlanta areas have seen a slew of street racers in recent months. The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety performed a large-scale operation to catch street racers in late January, leading to 69 traffic stops, 43 tickets issued and four arrests. Roswell police were notified of alleged street racers in the city in late February, and police have issued citations for incidents.