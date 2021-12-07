Johns Creek motorcyclist accused of fleeing traffic stop

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Johns Creek motorcyclist who escaped one traffic stop was pulled over by a deputy along Ga. 400 on Nov. 16.
When an officer tried to pull over two motorcycles with improper plates, both drivers sped away. Another deputy managed to track down one of the motorcycles and pull it over, according to the Sheriff’s Office..
The officer asked the driver, identified as 20-year-old Gabriel Callahan Choukri, why he was driving recklessly and sped away from the first deputy’s traffic stop. Choukri couldn’t provide a reason, according to deputies.
He was arrested for fleeing and attempting to elude for a felony offense, reckless driving and several traffic-related charges.
