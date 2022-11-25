Johns Creek man thwarts attempt to raid retirement account

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man reported identity theft Oct. 14 after receiving a letter from the Georgia Department of Human Services in reference to a telephone interview for benefits.
The police report said the man contacted the caseworker to inquire about the letter and learned that someone used his Social Security number and other personal information to apply for benefits. The man said he hadn’t tried to claim any benefits from the department.
The caseworker informed him that the claim would be denied and the case closed.