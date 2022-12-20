Johns Creek man threatens to shoot bartender

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A bartender told Johns Creek Police Dec. 7 that an intoxicated man was threatening him, using racial slurs and making patrons uncomfortable at a bar on Medlock Bridge Road.
The bartender chose not to prosecute after the man threatened to shoot him, the police report said. When police arrived, they observed that the man was intoxicated. He had difficulty speaking, standing and was generally confused about police being called to the bar. Police had the man step outside while they gathered everyone’s information.
The bar manager, who said the man normally doesn’t act this way, chose not to criminally trespass him from the bar and volunteered to drive him back home on his golf cart.