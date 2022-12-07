Johns Creek man says roof shingles removed from house

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police responded to a call on Sandown Way Nov. 9 from a man who discovered some of his roof shingles have been removed.
The man said he noticed the ceiling in his guest bedroom had a leak a few months ago, the police report said. The man said he had noticed visible wet patches and rotting drywall. After observing the leak, the man reached out to a roofing company, whose technician discovered roof damage while observing the exterior of the home.
The technician informed the man that several shingles on his roof had been removed, which appeared to be intentional.
The man told police he knew of no one who would even climb onto his roof.
No other information regarding a potential suspect was provided in the police report.