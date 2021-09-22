JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man on Aug. 30 called police to report that someone used his identity to fraudulently order an Xbox online.
The victim said he received notification of a “hard inquiry” from Citizens Bank on his credit Aug. 24. A FedEx package was shipped to his address the following day. On Aug. 26, the delivery location for the package was changed to a Walgreens near his home.
The victim later learned that the package was an Xbox console ordered online from Gamestop along with an Xbox “All Access” online subscription.
The man told police he never ordered the video game or subscription and the transaction was unauthorized. He placed a fraud alert on his account and froze his credit line, police said.
