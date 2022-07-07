Johns Creek man pleads guilty to swindling elderly victim out of fortune

ATLANTA — A Johns Creek man has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud after admitting that he defrauded a 79-year-old retiree of approximately $650,000.

Aziz Choukri, 59, pleaded guilty to wire fraud on June 16. Sentencing is scheduled for September 14 before U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor L. Ross.

“Fraud schemes targeting the elderly are a particularly egregious type of fraud that often deplete the victims’ entire life savings,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “This conviction affirms our commitment to prosecuting those who prey on our most vulnerable citizens.”

“The victimization of the elderly through financial scams represent one of the most significant types of cases the Secret Service investigates to combat fraud,” said Special Agent in Charge Steven Baisel of the U.S. Secret Service Atlanta Field Office. “Those who prey on the vulnerable and cheat them out of their life savings through their cunning lies and financial schemes must recognize that the Secret Service, along with our many law enforcement partners, will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law and bring a measure of justice to the victims.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in 2016, Choukri met the victim, then 79 years old, at a fitness facility in Alpharetta. Choukri cultivated a close relationship with the elderly victim to gain his trust. Choukri convinced the victim to invest almost $650,000 in his music management company, assuring him that the investment carried no risk and was guaranteed to earn a return.

Choukri promised that the victim would be compensated the full amount of any investment, plus interest, and even told him that he would guarantee him a $1 million return.

Rather than using the investment in a music venture, prosecutors say Choukri used the victim’s money largely on himself, for his daughter’s college tuition and sorority expenses, dental work for his girlfriend, payments to his girlfriend for tutoring and babysitting, and repayment of a personal loan. Choukri also transferred a significant amount of the victim’s money to his children’s accounts and withdrew thousands of dollars in cash.

Prosecutors say that Choukri’s accounts show that almost all of his income in 2016 and 2017 was from the victim.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service.